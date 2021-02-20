8 stylish beanies to keep your head warm for under $50

Style
Surely the Arctic blast is enough motivation.
The polar vortex that's recently hit the U.S. may have caught those not used to dressing for winter off guard. Arctic air, discontent to remain where it belongs, brought freezing temps and ice storms to the central and southern parts of the country. Because of climate change, we can anticipate this freak occurrence becoming more frequent — making winter gear essential for a larger part of the country.
A beanie is an entry level investment into cold-weather protection, warming your dome for relatively cheap compared to all the other layers available. To kickstart your process of bundling, or to spruce up your rotation, we put together a list of bangin' beanies you can scoop up for less than $50.