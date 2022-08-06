The best breathable sneakers for hot summer runs

Style
Beat the summer heat (and damp socks) with these eight athletic shoes.
Finding a summer running sneaker, let alone the will to run in the heat, can be an arduous process. High temperatures make feet sweaty and stinky, and the last thing anyone wants is to run in damp socks.
You don’t have to sacrifice cushioning or style, though. Just make sure you also have breathable and moisture-wicking materials, which are your best bet to beating the summer heat. These eight options offer a little of everything to ease the burden of running on the hottest days.