These stylish blankets will keep you fashionably warm all winter long

With both the chill of winter and Covid cases roaring back up colluding to keep you indoors, now is the time to make sure your home is as cozy as possible. Chances are you’ve got your cold weather outerwear on lock, be it a puffer coat or something furry to keep you nice and toasty, but have you devoted the same resources for curling up on the couch or in bed?

Blankets are but another means to express your style and envelop yourself in something snug, and fortunately for you, fashion brands have taken notice. There are a whole host of options from your favorite sources for garms or ones you may not be hip to yet whether you’re looking for a throw or something to drape over your bed. Surely, you already know that you spend a third of your life sleeping, not to mention all the time you spent loafing about, so why not devote the same resources into a blanket as you do your fits?

To help you get your homeware on lock, we’ve put together the most stylish blankets we can find at a variety of budgets. One could easily argue such a splurge is more sensible than an item of apparel you might wear a few times a week at most, so treat yourself to something nice to wrap up in and avoid all the trouble that lays outside this winter.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

This bold striped blanket from designer Jonathan Saunders recent foray into home goods looks great flat but will appear even more striking when piled up on top of itself (and you).

South Central LA streetwear brand Bricks & Woods takes a Virgil Abloh-esque approach with this woven statement blanket to reinforce what it’s for: daily use.

Don’t let the snake fool you, this throw from sustainability-focused Blacksaw is superbly soft with 100-percent baby alpaca.

Dutch brand Byborre uses technology to unlock some of the coolest technical knitwear you’ve ever seen, but it also does blankets that look straight out of the future.

Ralph Lauren loves his native prints, and you should too on this jacquard cotton blanket that you could bring to a park or stash on your couch.

Stüssy put a whole lot of hypebeasts onto the joys of luxury bedding earlier this year with a stellar collaboration earlier this year, and this cashmere-wool brand shows why it turned to Tekla.

Speaking of Stüssy, the ever-reliable streetwear brand makes its own attractive throws in-house that don’t require you to break the bank.

A.P.C. masterful hand on the essentials extends to the quilt. Emily Bode may have turned the American staple into a variety of covetable garments, but don’t forget about the pleasure of rolling yourself up in a full-sized quilt.

You may not be able to afford the post-modern chair or couch of your dreams, but the next best thing is this throw covered in grail-level seating.