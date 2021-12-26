Style

These stylish blankets will keep you fashionably warm all winter long

Devote the same attention to being cozy at home.

Saunders Studio Wyne Blanket
Ian Servantes

With both the chill of winter and Covid cases roaring back up colluding to keep you indoors, now is the time to make sure your home is as cozy as possible. Chances are you’ve got your cold weather outerwear on lock, be it a puffer coat or something furry to keep you nice and toasty, but have you devoted the same resources for curling up on the couch or in bed?

Blankets are but another means to express your style and envelop yourself in something snug, and fortunately for you, fashion brands have taken notice. There are a whole host of options from your favorite sources for garms or ones you may not be hip to yet whether you’re looking for a throw or something to drape over your bed. Surely, you already know that you spend a third of your life sleeping, not to mention all the time you spent loafing about, so why not devote the same resources into a blanket as you do your fits?

To help you get your homeware on lock, we’ve put together the most stylish blankets we can find at a variety of budgets. One could easily argue such a splurge is more sensible than an item of apparel you might wear a few times a week at most, so treat yourself to something nice to wrap up in and avoid all the trouble that lays outside this winter.

Saunders Studio Wyne Blanket
Saunders Studio

Dynamic red, black, and white and striping in an oh-so-soft merino wool.

This bold striped blanket from designer Jonathan Saunders recent foray into home goods looks great flat but will appear even more striking when piled up on top of itself (and you).

Bricks & Wood For Daily Use Throw Blanket
Bricks & Wood

A daily reminder to take the time to snuggle up and relax.

South Central LA streetwear brand Bricks & Woods takes a Virgil Abloh-esque approach with this woven statement blanket to reinforce what it’s for: daily use.

Blacksaw Peyote Throw
Ssense

What better than a snake to say "do not disturb?"

Don’t let the snake fool you, this throw from sustainability-focused Blacksaw is superbly soft with 100-percent baby alpaca.

Byborre Blanket
Byborre

No fancy name here, just an elaborate knit in Byborre's signature 3DTM fabric.

Dutch brand Byborre uses technology to unlock some of the coolest technical knitwear you’ve ever seen, but it also does blankets that look straight out of the future.

RRL Jacquard Camp Blanket
Ralph Lauren

Bring the Southwest to wherever you may be with this lush Ralph blanket.

Ralph Lauren loves his native prints, and you should too on this jacquard cotton blanket that you could bring to a park or stash on your couch.

Tekla Cashmere Blanket
Tekla

Diamond tiles bring a whole lot of energy to time spent without expending it.

Stüssy put a whole lot of hypebeasts onto the joys of luxury bedding earlier this year with a stellar collaboration earlier this year, and this cashmere-wool brand shows why it turned to Tekla.

Stüssy Workwear Jacquard Blanket
Stüssy

Juicy Stüssy works everywhere from your person to your home.

Speaking of Stüssy, the ever-reliable streetwear brand makes its own attractive throws in-house that don’t require you to break the bank.

A.P.C. Caroline Says Quilt
A.P.C.

A limited-edition quilt you only wish you could find in a thrift store or hiding in your grandmother's attic.

A.P.C. masterful hand on the essentials extends to the quilt. Emily Bode may have turned the American staple into a variety of covetable garments, but don’t forget about the pleasure of rolling yourself up in a full-sized quilt.

Curves by Sean Brown Chairs Throw Blanket
Ssense

The vintage furniture craze somehow translates excellently to this jacquard throw with artwork from Miki Dessine.

You may not be able to afford the post-modern chair or couch of your dreams, but the next best thing is this throw covered in grail-level seating.