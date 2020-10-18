The Halloween sneakers that will haunt your dreams

You can't talk about spooky-themed footwear without mentioning Nike's "Freddy Krueger" SB Dunk, which is arguably the holy grail of them all.

The sneaker was supposed to release in 2006, but after a cease-and-desist letter from New Line Cinema (the studio behind A Nightmare on Elm Street), Nike had to halt production of the shoe designed to honor the nightmare-inducing character. Samples of these bloody sneakers now sell for over $30,000.