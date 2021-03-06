8 house shoes you absolutely need for under $100

Style
How clean do you think your floors are?
It's been nearly a year since we, sensing the days of isolation ahead, did our first roundup of house shoes. And as COVID March rears its head again, we're balancing dreams of vaccination with the knowledge that we still haven't beat this thing yet.
The best time to pick up a dedicated house shoe would have been last year, but the second best time is right now. Even when we're eventually less bound to our places of residence, wearing footwear for the home only is the right way to live. It'll keep your feet warm, secure, and clean — because your floors aren't as clean as you think. Adopt the lifestyle change on the cheap with these eight pairs we found for under $100.