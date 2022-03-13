The best Air Max sneakers you need to celebrate Nike’s Air Max Day

Style
From the iconic Air Max 1 to the VaporMax, the AM line is well-loved. Here are the must-have pairs to help you ring in this year's Air Max Day, on March 26.
Tinker Hatfield’s original Air Max 1 was released to the public in 1987, using Air Unit technology from NASA aeronautical engineer Frank Rudy. Fast-forwarding to 2022 and the Air Max empire has extended to 14 silhouettes in total.
Sneakerheads show extra love to their Air Maxes on Air Max Day, which falls on March 26 and coincides with the 35th anniversary of the iconic Air Max 1 in 2022. Here are a few upcoming and classic pairs to