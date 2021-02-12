These Valentine's Day sneakers won't break your heart (or wallet)

Style
It's time to treat your Valentine, whether that’s a significant other or yourself.
With Valentine’s Day looking a little different this year, brands have been sending love to their consumers in the best form — sneakers. Labels like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and Converse have all joined in on the lovefest, and we’re eyeing a few of the best pairs for our Valentines (which may or may not be ourselves).
While you indulge in chocolate hearts, treat yourself to some sweet sneakers. Whether you’re looking for a clean design you can wear throughout the year, or a sneaker devoted to passionate details, we’ve rounded up the best 7 shoes to celebrate the occasion.