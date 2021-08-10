Beyoncé turns into a cowgirl for rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel

Beyoncé is channeling her Texas roots for her next Adidas Ivy Park drop. Focused on the forgotten legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the latest collection includes rodeo-inspired sneakers and accessories like a fringe-covered face mask. A teaser for the “Rodeo” capsule even hints at denim pieces, and shows Queen B utilizing her roping skills in branded sportswear.

Like her past Ivy Park drops, Bey has tapped other celebrities to star in the campaign. Snoh Aalegra from The Wire, and Fargo actor Glynn Turman make appearances in a promotional video, with Turman teasing the “Rodeo” collection by riding a horse and speaking on his days shoveling manure at the Central Park stables so he could ride for free.

“He says from as long as he could remember, he has had a fascination with horses,” the Ivy Park website reads of Turman, explaining how his inclusive work aligns with the brand’s. “An accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen, he and his wife, Jo-Ann, co-founded and direct a free Western-style summer camp, ‘Camp Gid D Up’ for inner-city and at-risk youth since 1992. He credits that attending youth camps as a kid saved him from juvenile delinquency.”

Bey buckles down — Perhaps Ivy Park’s most extensive collection yet, the “Rodeo” capsule includes 58 pieces of women’s and unisex apparel, as well as five shoes and 13 accessories. The designs, which vary from wide-leg snap pants, tracksuits, athletic wear, and jackets, come in various washes of denim and washed French terry, while also coming in cow print and spandex iterations. Bey’s collection — revolutionary, as always — is one of the few Adidas projects to include clothing other than sportswear.

In the campaign’s promotional video, Beyoncé can be seen modeling a denim bodysuit, denim chaps (complete with Adidas’ Three Stripes), and a cow print sports bra and legging set. She’s invited real cowgirls to join her campaign, too — Mexcian roper Emily Diana Alba shows off her skills in the promotional clip while donning head-to-toe Ivy Park, including a cobalt fringe face mask. Her look is finished off not with cowboy boots, but with a hefty platform Ivy Park Super Super Sleek sneaker.