Billie Eilish’s strap-y Nike Air Force 1 sneaker arrives this month

After showing love to some underrated Jordan Brand silhouettes, Billie Eilish is turning to the classics. Her next sneaker collaboration reimagines the Nike Air Force 1 High in a tonal taupe shade, covering the shoe’s lace unit with velcro straps that extend up the collar. Each pair of Eilish’s AF1 uses 80 percent recycled materials, bringing a level of sustainability not typically seen for the 40-year-old sneaker.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Eilish said in a press release. Her previous collaborations include a neon Air Jordan 1 KO and an all-tan Air Jordan 15, although her Air Force 1 is the first partnership focused on sustainability. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh,” Eilish said.

Down to earth (tones) — To freshen up the classic kicks, Eilish dressed her AF1 in a simple mushroom color, keeping with the monochromatic look of her previous sneakers. A synthetic nubuck material, which uses 80 percent recycled materials, mimics the soft look and feel of the shoe’s traditional leather upper. Underfoot, the environmentally-conscious materials continue with a matching taupe Nike Grind midsole.

Chunky midfoot straps, inspired by retro sneakers like the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3, emphasize Eilish’s signature oversized style. The singer’s Blohsh stick-figure motif comes hidden on a lace dubrae between the bottom two straps — taking on the same mushroom color as the rest of the shoe — while the remaining straps cover the shoe’s laces and scale up the high top.

A more obvious tribute to Eilish comes written on the cork-print insoles, which feature a lyric from her song “Billie Bossa Nova.” Perhaps alluding to her multiple Nike collaborations — or at this point, multiple Grammy wins — the insole reads, “It’s hard to stop once it starts.” Nike’s usual branding hits the midsole, tongue, and heel tabs.

Get the full look — To the delight of fans, the singer’s Air Force 1 sneaker will arrive alongside matching apparel. All three garments, including a hoodie, sweatpants, and T-shirt, come in the same mushroom color as the AF1 and emulate Eilish’s oversized style. The uniform is completed with subtle silicone “Billie Eilish” graphics, which come embellished on all pieces.

Eilish’s full Nike collection releases globally on April 25, when both her apparel and Air Force 1 will be available on SNKRS via draw. Getting all of the artist’s pieces — without paying resale — will be a feat for fans.