Billionaire Boys Club’s Pokémon rug is enough to justify the collab

If there’s ever a day when Pokémon will go out of style, it hasn’t come yet. Billionaire Boys Club is tapping into the franchise’s nostalgia by releasing a special-edition collection of apparel and home goods.

The wearable goods include mix of T-shirts, a sweater, and hoodie all in black or grey. Some of your favorite characters appear across the goods along with oversized BBC logos and spaceman graphics, and you’ll also find some impressive home decor amongst the lot.

Gotta catch ‘em all — Mewtwo and Pikachu are clearly the favorites throughout the capsule, starring as both sides of good and evil on their respective T-shirts. One variation of the tees brings more characters onto the scene with a range of digitized Gen. 1 Pokémon in the shape of a BBC “B.” The hoodie incorporates Pikachu with more of the same BBC imagery, while the knit sweater gets a little more creative with a stitched Pikachu.

The designs aren’t too outrageous or creative, frankly, but the best piece of the entire collection is a rug that sees Meowth and Pikachu battling it out on a tie-dye backdrop. If the T-shirts and Pikachu tote bag don’t call your attention, the rug will definitely be a statement piece at your place.

According to Kantan Games, 2022 has been a record-breaking year for the Pokémon franchise. Total revenue has already hit $118.5 billion and will only rise with new games and doughy characters arriving this fall. If you want to stay kitted out with the characters, you can shop the six-piece collection this Friday, August 12, through the Billionaire Boys Club website and stores.