Cardi B’s latest Reebok sneakers are chunky, shiny, and perfect for the club

It’s Cardi B’s world, we’re just living in it. The rapper and Reebok just launched their sophomore New York City collection titled “Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime,” which succeeds their first release, “Let Me Be… In My World.”

Cardi pays tribute to her New York City roots every chance she gets — and this apparel and footwear capsule is no exception. She aimed to mirror The Big Apple’s nighttime scene with pieces that are “easy to wear from the street to the club,” though the apparel seems more fitting for a night in than a night out.

Dollars, diamonds, stunting, shining — Apparel includes a long sleeve crop top, ribbed leggings, and baggy fit track set. The crop top and leggings are dressed in a soft gray shade and contrasted by a black waistband on both. A woven satin jacket and track pants join the lineup with a black and olive utilitarian look. Alongside the matching set are two limited-edition French terry cloth robes, offered in Chalk and Pure Gray 5 shades. A “CB” logo is embroidered on the chest, while Reebok adds its vector branding on the sleeve.

As for the shoes, Cardi chose Reebok’s Classic Leather silhouette — also featured in the duo’s first collection. Available in black, silver, blue, rose gold, and green colors, the sneakers feature a metallic effect on the upper and thick, bumpy soles. Thick cord tabs give some pull on the heels and tongues for a finishing detail.

Reebok

Where to cop — Price-wise, the sneakers are ranging from $65-$110, while the apparel varies between $55-$100. Sizes are inclusive from 2XS to 4XL and the Classic Leather sneakers are offered in full family sizing. Shop the collection starting today on Reebok and select retailers.

2021 was a hot year for Cardi as she released four singles, announced her vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, and teamed up with the minority-owned doll company Real Women. She don’t cook and she don’t clean, but she can do everything else.