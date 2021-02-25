Carhartt WIP's 'Karhartt' apparel will make you look like a stylish mechanic

Carhartt WIP, the workwear brand's more stylish offshoot, has teamed up with the car lovers at L’Art de l’Automobile for a capsule straight out of the garage. The aptly named "Karhartt" collection pays homage to the Ferves Ranger, a rare Italian off-road vehicle from the '60s and '70s.

Across the garments, you'll find the specific shade of forest green used on the Ranger. An image of the odd and boxy vehicle also appears on the back of the collaborative T-shirts and will almost certainly inspire queries asking what the hell is that?

L’Art de l’Automobile is an automotive-based lifestyle brand with a cult following and founded by the Parisian car dealer Arthur Kar. (Yes, that's his real name.) There's a good chance you've seen one of its Ferrari-adorned T-shirts, but the real fun is in all the weird little cars it decides to commemorate through the lens of streetwear.

L’Art de l’Automobile

Garms for car lovers — The hallmark of the "Karhartt" capsule is an adaptation of the quintessential mechanic's uniform, as the two brands have reworked the tried-and-true Michigan Coat and Single Knee Pant. The latter comes with a mini-wrench keychain affixed, a cheeky accent that's also functional.

A specially created "Karhatt" logo features throughout the range, and on the Michigan Coat it comes where you'd typically see an automotive shop's name. Born in the Motor City of Detroit, Carhartt is a go-to outfitter for blue-collar workers including mechanics — and the company actually produced its own 25- and 35-horsepower vehicles wayyyyy back in 1911.

In addition to black and white graphic tees, the collection also includes two canvas hats and the trendy, hydrating, and environmentally-friendly accessory that is the Nalgene water bottle.

L’Art de l’Automobile

Coming off the lot this week — The "Karhatt" collection is out today in Europe through Carhartt WIP's website and select retailers, and it'll be imported to the U.S. soon after on the U.S. site and in WIP's Los Angeles store.

No one's gonna cry "stolen valor" if you cop any of the goods without ever having gotten grease on your hands — but it'd certainly be cooler if you did.