Wearing New Balance’s Casablanca XC-72: A race car for your feet

Style
The plush, vintage-inspired sneaker offers exceptional comfort without sacrificing unique design.
Casablanca continues to churn out elegant renditions of New Balance sneakers, and the new XC-72 model is no exception. Inspired by luxury sports cars often seen decorating Monaco’s winding roads, the co-branded shoe evokes a feeling of wonder with details taken from vintage archives and modern design.
The XC-72 sports a unique split-sole unit, boasting three separate outsole tread patterns reminiscent of heritage New Balance models and sports care tires. Charlotte Lee, New Balance’s footwear designer, told Input the XC-72 was the only time she’d ever seen a three outsole design on a shoe get to production.