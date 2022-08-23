Casetify’s Bored Ape Yacht Club collection licenses over $2M worth of NFTs

Bored Ape Yacht Club has proven it’s here for more than just monkey business. After partnering with Old Navy on a gender-neutral T-shirt, BAYC is appearing on Casetify’s latest collection of apparel and accessories. Hoodies, water bottles, phone cases, and more come adorned with the Bored Apes, as well as characters from its sister NFT project, Mutant Ape Yacht Club.

“The NFT space is constantly evolving, said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify, in a press release. “At Casetify, we’re proud to be able to turn world-class digital art into premium accessories that can be enjoyed by the masses, with benefits being shared with the community’s alpha group.”

Monkey merch — Casetify’s “To The Moon” capsule, which plays on NFT slang like LFG and WAGMI (We are gonna make it), licenses over $2 million worth of Bored and Mutant Ape NFTs. In total, 41 characters from each project cover the collection’s apparel and accessories, which are seemingly as numerous as the NFTs they celebrate.

There’s truly something for every Ape. Casetify

Tech accessories including phone cases and laptop cases showcase the Apes alongside “To The Moon” text. The colorful pieces are compatible with iPhones, Samsung products, iPads, and Macbooks, so NFT enthusiasts can enjoy the collection no matter what device they prefer.

Fans can further “ape in” with water bottles, hoodies, and even skateboards, the latter of which come with a wall-mount set for display. It should be noted that the licensed apparel and accessories, while considered rare collectibles, are not linked to a digital counterpart or NFT. That said, stock is limited, and you’ll want to snag the themed pieces before another Ape fanatic does.

Go Apesh*t — The full “To The Moon” collection will be available globally on August 25 at Casetify’s website. Pieces range from $52 to $282, making the capsule some of the cheapest Bored and Mutant Ape memorabilia around — the Apes themselves have sold for up to $3.4 million. If you’re bananas about the metaverse, you won’t want to miss out.