Collina Strada debuts fully recyclable sandals and deadstock fabric loafers

Collina Strada is expanding its sustainable styles from head to toe. The brand unveiled an array of green footwear styles during its Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week show, adding hiking sandals and low-cut loafers to its offerings. Made in partnership with eco-friendly brands Virón and Melissa, the shoes are made of 100 percent recyclable PVC and bio-based EVA.

Held at the Naval Cemetery Landscape, which houses a monarch butterfly preserve, the NYFW showcase took its name and theme from milkweed, the only plant monarch caterpillars eat. Models fluttered their arms up and down as they walked to channel butterfly wings, while the show’s notes reveal Collina Strada’s new footwear was inspired by the insects themselves. The brand's founder Hillary Taymour, an outspoken advocate for conscious design, wrote that the designs are meant to pay tribute to “the butterfly’s symbolic cycle of life, death, and rebirth.”

Earth comes first — Rebirth is emphasized in Collina Strada’s collaboration with Melissa, which makes its shoes from Melflex, a 100 percent recyclable plastic. Together, they created the Puff, a chunky hiking sandal with a “melting” midsole. They also made the Possession, a twist on Melissa's signature jelly sandal that taps into ‘90s nostalgia with a woven upper and buckled ankle strap. Both shoes are offered in hot pink, lavender, and a batch of glittery color schemes to fit into Collina Strada’s joyful aesthetic. And in keeping with the brand’s sustainability efforts, the pairs feature fully recyclable PVC that provides resistance and elasticity, as well as bio-based EVA insoles derived from sugar cane.

For its partnership with Virón, Collina Strada introduced five more sustainable styles. The two brands put forth three low-cut loafers and two boots, each of which continues the flamboyant and colorful theme of the other footwear. The loafers, dubbed the Lowtops, come decked out with maximalist ruffle details made of deadstock velvet while the boots arrive in metallic silver and velvet iterations.