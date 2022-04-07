Comme des Garçons gives the New Balance CT300 sneaker a clean makeover

New Balance has been hitting its stride with an increasing volume of collaborators, but there’s a special place in its heart for Comme des Garçons. The longstanding duo is joining forces once again an all-white version of the CT300 sneaker as imagined by the CdG sublabel Homme.

So fresh and so clean — It may look like just another simple white sneaker, but Comme des Garçons Homme’s affinity for minimalist luxury and New Balance’s philosophy for quality footwear bring much more to the table. Most of the sneaker is decked in a clean white, except for various hits of black. A mesh upper provides a base for the kicks, fitted with leather off-white overlays.

Traditional New Balance branding comes in the form of the “N” logos on the lateral, the brand’s raised name on the midsole, and special “NB CT300” tongue tags. Black serves a sharp contrast on the heel and tongue, with the former as the home for the “CDGH” stamp. The entire construction sits on a bed of C-CAP midsole cushioning, and the insoles give way to more co-branding.

Long-time partners — As New Balance shifts from a reputation of nerdiest dad shoes of the 2000s to some of the most coveted releases in the past few years, it hasn’t forgotten about old friends. CdG Homme and NB have linked up multiple times at this point, presenting forth all-black New Balance 57/40s, 574s, Pro Court Cups, and black-and-0white RC 1300s.

You won’t have to wait long to slip your feet into these CdG Homme CT300s, as they’re available now from retailers including Très Bien, Mytheresa, Norse Store, and other retailers for $240. If you’re in need of a white sneaker refresh this summer, look no further.