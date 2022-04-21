Comme des Garçons and Salomon’s trail sneakers are straight stunners

Salomon’s trail-ready footwear is about to get a Comme des Garçons upgrade. In 2021, the two collaborated on a couple of technical boot silhouettes worthy of the mountainside and streets. Now, the duo is back again for a three-part outdoor sneaker collection that fuses CdG’s luxurious philosophies with Salomon’s trail tech.

Comme des Salomon — Consisting of an SR901E and two SR90 models, each pair plays off the aesthetics of the respective brands. Starting with the SR90, a monochromatic look gives it a uniform and minimal vibe, available in either all-white or all-black. It may look like a simple cross-country shoe, but as CdG gives it a once-over, the pairs are built with heritage and modernity in mind. Branding is kept to a minimum, save for a Salomon tag stitched near the laces.

The SR901E, on the other hand, is a much more avant-garde take on modern performance footwear. It draws inspiration from skiing as a sleek, dual-toned silhouette. A laceless upper is delivered in a split white-and-black color scheme, speckled with a dotted pattern. A lace shroud sits at the forefoot, stamped with an outlined “S” for branding. It also sits on an ACS midsole that pays homage to the XT-Wings 2 ADV sneaker.

Both the SR90 and SR90E are fitted with EnergySurge midsoles and Contagrip rubber outsoles for a boost of performance-enhancing energy and tread that are necessary for trekking. Although you can see Rei Kawakubo’s influence throughout the shoe, Comme des Garçons’ logo is hidden away on the outsole to keep her hand subtle.