Converse's Pride sneakers have just the right amount of color

Converse has unveiled its yearly Pride footwear collection, putting out an array of colors on five different silhouettes. And while the kicks come with the obligatory rainbow motifs for the branded affair, they still manage to rise above the level of tropes we come to expect each year.

Headlining the mix bright Run Star Hike, a Chuck Taylor-esque boot coming in pristine white with colorful accents. Gradient rainbows appear where the upper meets the midsole and on the ribbon running down the length of the heel, matched by a rainbow star logo and tie-dye laces. But the best detail of all is the mismatched outsoles, which opt for different block colors on the heel and forefoot for each sneaker.

Asymmetry is always going to be risky on-foot — but the dash of daring pays off for our favorite Converse sneaker of the mix. With the majority of the shoe rendered in white, just the right amount of color comes through in the accents. And even though Pride parades are the most obvious place to wear the Run Star Hike, it’ll look just as great as you wear it throughout the rest of the year.

Converse

What else is in store? — Converse has prepared three Chuck silhouettes for the occasion, consisting of the Chuck 70 and both the high- and low-top version of the Chuck Taylor All-Star. The Chuck 70 is the most striking of them all, thanks to a winding rainbow that runs from the shoe’s opening all the way down the midsole. It really puts the ’70s in “Chuck 70” and should get as much play for any era-themed parties as it will for Pride Month.

The low-top version of the Chuck Taylor All puts its spectrum of colors on an embroidered floral motif, while the high-top opts for a more abstract kaleidoscope that would work just as well as a mural. Rounding out the assortment is a “Pride Slide,” which looks like someone with access to high-end markers (with talent to match) got ahold of the straps.

Converse Converse Converse

Proceeds will go to It Gets Better — Converse says it’s raised more than $1.3 million to support the LGBTQIA+ community since launching its first Pride collection in 2015, and this year a portion of the proceeds will go to the It Gets Better Project. In addition, the brand has also issued grants to the Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

The full run of footwear is already out now through Converse’s website, with prices starting at $30 for the slides and topping out at $115 for the Run Star Hike. Hopefully, that should make the collection inclusive regardless of your budget.