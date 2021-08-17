Camo Crocs are the hottest right now, and this pair may be the best yet

Crocs’ hopscotch through the fashion conscious is far from over, as they add yet another collaboration to their dizzying roster. This time, the Classic Clog is getting remixed by South Korean brand Thisisneverthat, infusing a well-known workwear print with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it details.

The collaborative clog is coated in Realtree’s recognizable EDGE camouflage print. Bark, branches, leaves, and fir graphics keep a steady earth-toned color scheme, but a closer look reveals white Thisisneverthat branding dispersed throughout the camo. Black Realtree branding is also nestled within the detailed print, while Crocs’ iconic embossed heel strap remains a constant. For those who want a graphic pop, a Jibbitz pack boasts multiple black and white takes on Thisisneverthat’s logo.

Croc girl summer — This collaboration comes right on time, since a few recent A-list cameos placed camouflage Crocs right on the cusp of trend status. Just a few weeks ago, after Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham were both spotted wearing camo Crocs, searches for the print jumped 104 percent. Crocs is no stranger to celebrity influence; the clog’s streetwear status is largely thanks to a slew of high-profile collaborations. Throw in a collaborator with plenty of sneaker clout, and a fall-friendly print that kindles the workwear trend, and you’ve got a seasonal grail.