Daniel Arsham shows Pokémon in decay for Uniqlo UT collab

If there's something not prone to erosion, Daniel Arsham hasn't seen it. The artist, known for his work imagining figures long abandoned, has taken his work to Uniqlo UT for a new Pokémon-centric collaboration. The range of T-shirts, all black and white, feature Pikachu, Mewtwo, Jigglypuff, and Squirtle — the last of which is seen on the screen of a weathered Pokédex.

A hypebeast's favorite artist — Arsham is well known within the streetwear community with a body of work that includes collabs with Adidas, Dior, and KITH. His architecture firm, Snarkitecture, has also designed every KITH store, as well as outposts for Stampd and COS. Given Pokémon's proliferation in streetwear over the years, this meeting of worlds is tailor-made for hypebeasts.

Arsham worked with Pokémon animators to make an adorable clip of Pikachu discovering a crumbling statue of himself, much to his shock. In announcing the collab, Arsham said he was the first visual artist to be given access to Pokémon's archives.