15 Essential Grooming Products For Men That You Can Actually Get At Walmart

Look. It’s been almost a year. Remember all the “experiments” you tried on your appearance during season one of quarantine? Maybe it started with a grown-out mop and a scraggly beard. A month later, an impromptu buzzcut in the bathtub made you realize that, no, you do not have the head shape you thought you did. Now it’s grown out, a curious hairstyle two inches in length on all sides, which gets a washing with whatever foaming substance has yet to hit empty in your shower. It’s time to smarten up and invest in some essential grooming products for men to get you out of that quarantine self-care slump.

I know there’s an appeal to the notion of a 5-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/face wash/body wash amalgamation. At face value, it can appear to be a feat of scientific engineering. The truth is, men’s skin care (and hair care!) exists for a reason. We have specific concerns like razor-burned skin and rampant oil production that usually go untreated. If there’s one thing you learn from reading this, let it be this: there’s a bevy of grooming essentials out there that can help you feel like your most handsome self. Here are 15 you can buy right now on Walmart.com.

A Gentle Face Wash That Isn’t Shampoo Run-Off

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Cetaphil

Washing your face with your bar soap doesn’t cut it. This gentle face wash doesn’t leave you with that tight feeling that can come from more aggressive formulations.

Moisturizer, No Matter How Shiny You Get

Neutrogena Men's Face Moisturizer
Neutrogena

Skipping moisturizer can seem like a good idea if you end the day will a greasy face. Plot twist: That’s making you greasier. Using a moisturizer will help balance your skin so it doesn’t overcompensate and overproduce oil.

SPF. Every. Single. Day.

EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen, SPF 50
EltaMD

You need sunscreen, even on cloudy days. The rays from the sun traveled literally millions of miles to get here and you think some clouds will stop them?

A Zit Contingency Plan

Acne Patches
basicConcepts

Everyone gets zits. Should you notice one before bed, slap one of these on (imagine a tiny, clear sticker) and, while you sleep, it will absorb all the gunk inside of your zit. You’ll wake up to a less angry, flatter pimple where a whitehead once lived rent-free.

A Zit Contingency Plan, Continued

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
PanOxyl

Remember, two sentences ago, how I said everyone gets zits? They aren’t limited to your mug. If you work out or sweat a lot, you can get breakouts anywhere. Kick your backne, buttne, or rackne (chest acne!) to the curb with a medicated body wash.

A Shampoo Your Significant Other Will Want To Steal

Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo
Aveda

When it comes to hair that isn’t as full as it once was, greasy strands are the enemy. Keep your pelt smelling like an herb garden with this shower-side companion.

A Hair Product You Can Actually Run Your Hands Through

Malin + Goetz Sage Styling Cream
Malin + Goetz

Folks really tend to overdo or underdo hair product. Find the middle ground between a shellacked helmet and something resembling a gerbil with this lightweight cream. Dab a little on your palms, and rake it through your ends to keep them tidy.

Man Up And Wear Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4-Pack
Burt's Bees

Some guys would rather have cracked lips than apply lip balm because they don’t want to look like they just applied lip gloss. If that sounds like you: no one can see your lips under a mask. Also, this formula keeps things semi-matte while stopping the flaking and peeling that comes this time of year.

Something To Help You Look Alive

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops
Lumify

The whiteness of your eyes is an overlooked aspect of how we perceive health in others. (Think about how beat up you look after a night out — eyes all bloodshot and puffy.) This is even more notable in an era where only the top half of your face is on display. You’ll look more alert with some anti-redness eye drops before you jump on your Zoom calls.

Cologne, Upgraded

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford

This cologne starts with a bright citrus that dries down to a skin scent. It’s a worthy upgrade to your traditional “sport” scent. True story: JFK wore a scent with similar notes.

A Tool Kit For Your Hooves

16 PCS Manicure Pedicure Set
NSA

Think of this like a pack of drill bits and any gnarly bits on your nails as your woodworking project.

Liquid Power Sander (Also For Your Hooves)

AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy AHA Cream,
AmLactin

This cream that helps remove dead skin without needing to resort to those dangerous cheese grater things. Your poor barking, whimpering hounds will thank you.

A Trimmer That Can Tackle Any Length Stubble

Philips Norelco Oneblade Hybrid Electric Trimmer
Philips Norelco

Shave, trim, and line up your facial fur with this hearty little trimmer. The battery goes weeks without needing a top-up and the open design means no clogs.

A Means To Tackle Your Body Hair Without The Itch

BIC Sensitive Single Blade Razor 24 Pack
BIC

You really shouldn’t be using more than one blade below the belt. They shave too closely and encourage ingrown hairs and that dreaded post-shave itch. (You know the one.) Not these, though.

A Favor To Those Around You

Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper
Anself

You wouldn’t squeegee your windshield with a push broom. Apply that logic to your tongue. Scrape your tongue and get fresher breath for longer. Marvel at the gunk that slides down the sink drain.