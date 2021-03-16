Look. It’s been almost a year. Remember all the “experiments” you tried on your appearance during season one of quarantine? Maybe it started with a grown-out mop and a scraggly beard. A month later, an impromptu buzzcut in the bathtub made you realize that, no, you do not have the head shape you thought you did. Now it’s grown out, a curious hairstyle two inches in length on all sides, which gets a washing with whatever foaming substance has yet to hit empty in your shower. It’s time to smarten up and invest in some essential grooming products for men to get you out of that quarantine self-care slump.
I know there’s an appeal to the notion of a 5-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/face wash/body wash amalgamation. At face value, it can appear to be a feat of scientific engineering. The truth is, men’s skin care (and hair care!) exists for a reason. We have specific concerns like razor-burned skin and rampant oil production that usually go untreated. If there’s one thing you learn from reading this, let it be this: there’s a bevy of grooming essentials out there that can help you feel like your most handsome self. Here are 15 you can buy right now on Walmart.com.
A Gentle Face Wash That Isn’t Shampoo Run-Off
Moisturizer, No Matter How Shiny You Get
SPF. Every. Single. Day.
A Zit Contingency Plan
A Zit Contingency Plan, Continued
A Shampoo Your Significant Other Will Want To Steal
A Hair Product You Can Actually Run Your Hands Through
Man Up And Wear Lip Balm
Some guys would rather have cracked lips than apply lip balm because they don’t want to look like they just applied lip gloss. If that sounds like you: no one can see your lips under a mask. Also, this formula keeps things semi-matte while stopping the flaking and peeling that comes this time of year.
Something To Help You Look Alive
The whiteness of your eyes is an overlooked aspect of how we perceive health in others. (Think about how beat up you look after a night out — eyes all bloodshot and puffy.) This is even more notable in an era where only the top half of your face is on display. You’ll look more alert with some anti-redness eye drops before you jump on your Zoom calls.