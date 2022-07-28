Beats and Futura team up on graffiti-inspired Beats Studio Buds

Nearly ten years after their initial collaboration, Beats and Futura are linking up for a second time. The duo has worked together on a special-edition version of its Beats Studio Buds, each of which boasts the graffiti artist’s signature “atom” motif, altered to include the Beats “b” logo.

Immerse yourself — Made in partnership with Futura Laboratories — a design company founded by Futura himself — the wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode, allowing them to isolate exterior sound and deliver a high-quality audio experience. Class 1 Bluetooth only enhances that experience, while convenient one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android users helps the Studio Buds connect seamlessly to any device. To top it all off, the earbuds offer up to eight hours of listening time, extended by a charging case.

Beats

The innovative Beats Studio Buds are a far cry from Futura’s first collaboration with the audio brand back in 2013. The duo’s Solo HD headphones — which have since evolved to the Solo 3 Wireless — listed plush leather ear pads and Beats’s “b” logo as their biggest tech flexes. To name Futura’s Beats Studio Buds as an upgrade is an understatement.

“Music has always been a necessity in my creative space,” Futura said in a press release. “But Music on my Beats Studio Buds takes me to an entirely isolated inner space.” His space is up for exploration, too: To further underscore the importance of music in his work, Futura created a playlist filled with songs that resonate with him and reflect his New York City roots. Fans can listen to the tracks on Apple Music, although listening to the playlist through the artist’s Beats Studio Buds is highly encouraged by none other than Futura.

Beats Beats Beats

Limited-edition — While collaborations are known to inflate the prices of original products, Futura’s Beats Studio Buds retain the earbuds’ $150 price tag — making them $100 cheaper than competing models like the Airpods Pro, which boast the same ANC, Transparency, one-touch pairing, and ear tips. The Beats are more bang for your buck (and have already been rated higher than their Apple counterparts). Plus, you won’t want to miss out on Futura’s iconic “atom” design.

His Beats Studio Buds will be available at 10 a.m. ET this Saturday, July 30, at Futura Laboratories Online, END Clothing, and Beats’s WeChat store. Limited quantities are available, so move fast if you want a pair. You can’t go wrong with their great price and equally great design.