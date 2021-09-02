Goldfish’s snack-themed JNCO jeans may be the wildest collab of 2021

Goldfish is trying to make JNCO jeans hot again. In a campaign full of ‘90s nostalgia, the snack company has partnered with JNCO to promote its new jalapeño popper Goldfish flavor, creating matching jalapeño popper jeans with pockets big enough for a bag of the spicy snack.

“‘90s nostalgia is on the rise, and when deciding on our next flavor, we immediately thought of our favorite snack from the era: jalapeño poppers,” Danielle Brown, vice president of marketing for Campbell Snacks, said in a press release. “In bringing this iconic flavor to life, nothing put a smile on our faces like creating the ultimate ‘90s combo of a pair of JNCO jeans with a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish peeking out of each pocket.”

Go big or go home — Although JNCO jeans are more traditionally associated with streetwear — famously worn by skaters, goths, and rappers — Goldfish has turned the oversized pants into something anyone, especially snack lovers, will enjoy. The all-black jeans feature green jalapeño popper embroidery, accompanied by small orange Goldfish stitching.

“JNCO is about celebrating individuality and embracing art, culture, and creativity,” the denim brand shared in a press release, seemingly validating the culture of jalapeño popper Goldfish. “When our friends at Goldfish presented an idea to celebrate the ‘90s together, we were thrilled to combine JNCO’s iconic wide-leg style and this nostalgic Goldfish flavor in such an exciting way.”

Remaining true to their baggy nature, the JNCO jeans sport pockets big enough to fit bags of Goldfish. Each order of the limited edition jeans comes with a package of jalapeño popper Goldfish to put this theory to the test (and taste test). The exclusive flavor offers a “bold, cheesy taste with a slight kick of heat,” according to a press release.

Swanky snacking — But what might get consumers more heated is the price of the limited edition JNCO jeans. Retailing for a whopping $200, the statement style doesn’t come cheap — you may be better off trying to shove a bag of jalapeño popper Goldfish into the jeans you already own.

If you’re looking to experience the full ‘90s moment, though, you can find the spicy JNCO jeans on the denim brand’s website. To sample the heat in a more accessible fashion, you can also pick up a bag of the limited edition Goldfish flavor at most grocery stores. Make sure to grab a drink to alleviate the spicy sentiment.