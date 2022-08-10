Gucci adds bio-based materials to its Dive watches

Gucci may be going full metaverse, but it hasn’t forgotten about us in the real world. The fashion house is continuing its sustainable efforts with a new class of Dive watches made from bio-based materials.

Gucci’s Dive line is based on sporty watches that combine classic and contemporary performance elements. While the classic iterations are made with fabric, rubber, and steel, the luxury house’s bio-based counterpart uses a rubbery plastic as its main material. For even more sustainability, a recycled steel is used for the crown, buckle, and case back.

Hearing the word “plastic” may turn off the more eco-driven shoppers, but the Dive’s plastic is sourced from renewable and natural sources. At least 65 percent of the case comes from eco-conscious content, while at least 46 percent of the strap can say the same.

Gucci Gucci Gucci

Let’s dive in — As for its technical features, the timepiece is water resistant up to 200 meters and runs on an automatic movement. An antireflective coating covers the sapphire glass for optimal visibility. But to tell the time, you’ll have to look to the stars. Instead of traditional numbers, Gucci adds stars, bees, and an interlocking “GG” to keep things light and whimsical.

The Dive comes in a small run of colors more lively than the brand’s previous collections. In perhaps a reference to air, earth, and water, you can choose from a white, green, or aquamarine. Each color coats the bio-based strap and watch face with gold accents appearing on the dial. Gucci then engraves its logo into the back of the case, the buckle, and the crown.

As part of its philanthropic Equilibrium initiative, Gucci announced it is “dedicated to seriously [reducing its] footprint along [its] entire supply chain and [embracing] climate-smart strategies to help protect and restore nature for the future.” Be it through incorporating sustainable leather for its bags or cutting single-use plastic from its offices, the luxury house wants to be transparent about achieving its circular goals by 2025.

Gucci’s 40mm Dive watch is up for sale in all three colors on its website. It’ll cost you about $1,850 and makes for a sustainable addition to any Gucci and Earth lover’s closet.