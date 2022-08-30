Heinz and ThredUp are selling ketchup-stained secondhand clothes

Ketchup recently had its moment in beauty, and now the condiment is spreading to fashion. Heinz, in partnership with ThredUp, is launching a collection of thrifted clothing with ketchup stains to pay tribute to how the condiment has unintentionally left its mark on fashion for decades. The aptly-named Heinz Vintage Drip collection features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, including some from Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Saint Laurent. Each comes decorated with a unique Heinz ketchup stain.

“While Heinz is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone, and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement,” Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager of Brand Communications at Heinz, said in a press release. “This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character Heinz ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol.”

Get dressed (in dressing) — The Heinz Vintage Drip collection doesn’t alter that “iconic symbol” either: Its pieces come decorated with stains that look like they dropped straight out of a hot dog or off a french fry. Almost all the products in the capsule boast a white or cream-colored base to let their ketchup stains make a statement, while most condiment swatches are placed front-and-center, appearing alongside brand names and logos as their own symbol. There’s something for everyone regardless of style or gender, and products are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

If you’re a reasonable person wondering, Why spend money on pre-stained items?, Heinz has already prepared an answer. All of the collection’s proceeds benefit Rise Against Hunger in support of global hunger relief, meaning buyers will be helping feed people worldwide while serving looks. After purchasing, shoppers can also presumably wash the ketchup stain out of their clothing if they’re looking for a cleaner style.

Have a taste — According to a press release, the collection aims to celebrate the increasing demand for thrifting. ThredUp’s own 2022 findings reported that 62 percent of Gen Z and millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new — even “summer barbeque casualties,” Erin Wallace, ThreadUp’s VP of Integrated Marketing, said in a statement. “This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet,” she added. “We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!”

Heinz’s Vintage Drip collection is available exclusively at ThredUp’s website, where styles range from $9 to $1,010. Fans that are hungry for more can shop additional condiment-decorated items on September 13, when new products will launch online. Any piece purchased ensures buyers support global hunger relief — and stay saucy in the process.