In times of danger, Helly Hansen wants to make sure you’re suited up. Trusted by professionals out in the wilderness, the brand and its subsequent HH-118389225 line are dipping into their archives once again, building on its survival theme to present a collection inspired by Search and Rescue teams.

Rescuing your drab winter wardrobe — Titled “Mountain Code” and nicknamed “231,” the collection assembles styles from previous seasonal offerings but gives them even more functionality. One such piece is the ARC Emergency Poncho. It’s compatible with Helly Hansen’s signature ARC Hood, an accessory the brand has featured in past seasons.

Helly Hansen Helly Hansen Helly Hansen Helly Hansen

Built from lightweight fabrics, the poncho is designed with the option to spread out and convert into an emergency shelter or protective blanket. The interior is reflective and mirrors the functionality of a rescue blanket, meaning you can also use it as a tarp or to stay warm. Another standout piece is the ARC Modular Trail Coat. Strategically placed zippers allow it to be worn eight different ways, but if you’re not so experimental, its original trench form works well, too.

Judging by the rest of the collection’s lookbook, there’s no shortage of versatile outerwear to have you prepped for the harsh winter. Elsewhere, you’ll find other garments for the rest of the year, including shorts, pants, and short-sleeve shirts. There are bucket hats and caps, along with the coat’s hood, to protect your head, and a backpack for storage.

Helly Hansen Helly Hansen Helly Hansen Helly Hansen

A closer look — Helly Hansen, per usual, doesn’t factor in much color this season. Instead, it opts for a muted palette of grays and blacks that works well in this case, but there is a pastel lime jacket that satisfies any shoppers wanting more colorful gear. Looking closer at the specs of the collection you’ll find an infusion of HH-118389225’s affinity for tech fabrics, including its double-layered Helly Tech Performance fabric. Other details include utility webbing hooks and wind- and waterproofing capabilities.

HH-118389225, which sounds more like a science experiment than a clothing sublabel, was created in an effort to bring new life to Helly Hansen’s gear archives. Its technical garments and professional gear hold performance to a high standard without making a show of logos and branding.

Helly Hansen’s “Mountain Code” collection won’t arrive at stockists like Matches and Ssense until next spring, but that does give you time to start storing your coins this winter. Even if your search and rescue mission just involves the best breakfast sandwich in town.