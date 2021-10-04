Heron Preston's wild 3D-printed sneakers are made just for your feet

Heron Preston is bridging sustainability with the “mulement” for a 3D-printed sneaker that could be a game-changer for the industry. Made in collaboration with Zellerfeld, the HERON01 is a slip-on sneaker made entirely through 3D printing to cut out the need for any stitching or glue. And once the sneaker’s life cycle is complete, it can be recycled in full to create yet another shoe.

The innovative sneaker is a three-pronged collaboration, with Mr. Bailey providing the design. The footwear designer and artist has previously worked with Adidas and Takashi Murakami on absolutely bonkers silhouettes that never went on sale to the general public. Zellerfeld, meanwhile, is a technology company founded by engineering students in 2015 and now stepping into footwear for the very first time.

“With additive manufacturing, the potential is unlimited,” Preston said in a statement. “I was able to design and print functional and evolving prototypes in hours — with traditional manufacturing, this would have taken months. I can’t wait to print more shoes and updates.”

Heron Preston

Fit just for you — By using 3D printing, Heron Preston will be able to provide unique fittings without adding additional time to the manufacturing process or increasing costs. Customers will be able to choose a standard size for the shoe but also scan their feet using their phones to allow for a more personalized fit.

The first chance at securing a pair of HERON01s will come through a charitable raffle through StockX, with proceeds from the $10 entries going to Global March and its work to eliminate child labor from supply chains. Those who win will automatically be accepted into Zellerfeld’s beta program, which will allow them to later trade in their shoe for recycling and receive an updated pair for no additional cost.

StockX’s raffle will open Tuesday, October 5, and Zellerfeld will also make the HERON01 available for a limited release at a later date. For now, the 3D-printed sneaker can still be considered niche. But if Heron Preston is able to make it more widely available it could likely be his biggest mark on fashion yet.