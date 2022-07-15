Hoka One One’s Bondi 8 running sneaker has more cushioning than ever

Whether you’re a runner or a comfort-loving streetwear enthusiast, you’re likely familiar with the cult following behind Hoka One One. The brand’s shoes, particularly its Bondi lineup, have been praised by both athletes and everyday people for their supportive fit and plush soles.

Today, Hoka has unveiled its eighth version of its Bondi running shoe, featuring enhanced comfort and redesigned geometry. The ultra-cushioned Bondi 8 features a softer and more resilient foam in its midsole to allow wearers to go farther distances, while a memory foam collar cradles their ankles. Engineered mesh construction, a feature seen across most Hoka sneakers, gives the Bondi 8 a breathable fit.

Cushioned AF — The biggest difference between the Bondi 8 and its previous counterparts is its plush rear crash pad. The extended heel geometry, which now stretches beyond the shoe’s upper, takes on a billowed effect to offer a light, soft transition from heel strike to forefoot takeoff. Wearers will have a balanced feel whether they’re walking or running, which according to the brand, works well alongside the Bondi 8’s updated midsole foam.

Hoka One One

With such features, the shoe has been categorized as being best for everyday running and walking. The sneaker’s symmetrical bed of cushion, rated neutral on Hoka’s website, provides a forgiving impact and ride — so much so that the Bondi 8 has been recognized by the American Podiatric Medical Association as beneficial to foot health.

“An exceptional update” — Hoka’s Bondi 8 also contributes to the health of the planet with new sustainability enhancements. Recycled content has been used in the sneaker’s engineered mesh, eyestay lining, Ortholite Hybrid sockliner, and tongue for a running shoe that feels good all around.

Hoka One One

“The Bondi 8 is an exceptional update to one of our most-loved franchises,” Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at Hoka, said in a statement. “The ample cushioning Hoka fans demand from the Bondi is still front and center, but the revamped midsole foam will make for a new dimension in comfort and ride quality. We’re certain that these tactical updates will satisfy both new and old Bondi fans with the best iteration yet.”

Said fans can check out the updated sneaker on Hoka’s website, at Hoka store locations, and at select retailers. The Bondi 8 retails for $165 — a $5 increase from its previous iteration, the Bondi 7 — and is available in a variety of color schemes, sizes, and widths.