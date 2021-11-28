How to dress as elegant as Adele for under $100

Style
The singer knows how to get us in our feels — but she also knows how to style a great fall outfit. Check out these eight affordable pieces to get her look.
Adele’s new album 30 has confirmed the arrival of sad girl fall, and the singer is commemorating the season with equally cozy looks. As the divorce album has us all mourning the marriage we never had, she’s promoted the work in bedazzled pantsuits, leather trousers, and kickass heels.
15 Grammys have already validated Adele’s immense talent — it’s time her tailored style is celebrated too. Minimal, yet anything but basic, her looks balance modest silhouettes with a body-hugging fit. It’s exactly the style we want as the weather gets colder, and these eight pieces — all under $100 — will help you get the look for less.