How to dress as cool as Billie Eilish without Gucci money

Style
We love her looks, but they can be expensive. So here are eight similar styles for under $100 that we’re, well, more Gucci with.
Billie Eilish has a signature look — and shocked fans this week when she strayed from her ever-faithful style. Whether you’re feeling the old Billie or the new Billie, though, you’ve got to admit the singer has killer pieces that still look comfortable enough for quarantine.
Billie is also a huge fan of accessorizing with rings, pearls, and even her hair. Although we can’t help you with the latter, we can definitely assist in the style department. Check out eight pieces we’ve gathered that embody the same vibe as the “bad guy,” but still maintain a good price tag of under $100.