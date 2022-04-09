Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like Atlanta star Donald Glover for under $100

The actor and musician doesn’t show up often, but when he does he shows out. Channel his suave style with these eight affordable pieces.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Donald Gloverattends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted ...
Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite his sporadic public appearances, Donald Glover always makes sure he leaves a lasting impression. The artist, otherwise known by his stage name “Childish Gambino,” temporarily paused the world with the release of his song “This is America,” while his work on Atlanta continues to bring up important (and entertaining) conversations on race and culture.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

No matter the occasion, Glover always makes sure he’s dressed to the nines. He approaches both his red carpet and off-duty style with boldness and individuality, pulling retro-inspired shirts alongside floral silk pajamas. Even his most over-the-top fits look effortless. With these eight pieces under $100, they can feel effortless on you, too.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

