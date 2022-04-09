How to dress like Atlanta star Donald Glover for under $100

Style
The actor and musician doesn’t show up often, but when he does he shows out. Channel his suave style with these eight affordable pieces.
Despite his sporadic public appearances, Donald Glover always makes sure he leaves a lasting impression. The artist, otherwise known by his stage name “Childish Gambino,” temporarily paused the world with the release of his song “This is America,” while his work on Atlanta continues to bring up important (and entertaining) conversations on race and culture.
No matter the occasion, Glover always makes sure he’s dressed to the nines. He approaches both his red carpet and off-duty style with boldness and individuality, pulling retro-inspired shirts alongside floral silk pajamas. Even his most over-the-top fits look effortless. With these eight pieces under $100, they can feel effortless on you, too.