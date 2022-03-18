How to dress as fly as Input style icon Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Style
If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a Bad-Bunny-loving, “formerly” emo sneakerhead, look no further. Check out these eight luxurious pieces inspired by one of Input’s best-dressed employees.
Edgar Alvarez Barajas may be one of the most extra people at Input. Between his ardent soccer tweets, his sporadic-yet-sought-after praise on Slack, and his sneaker collection (and subsequent sneaker pics), he’s a character — but one we’ll miss nonetheless when he leaves Input for Nike.
Before he goes, we’re scrambling to get his lavish look.
While Input’s how-to series highlights pieces under $100, that budget doesn’t do Edgar’s closet justice — you can’t expect to imitate Input’s drippiest employee without luxe essentials and a few sneaker grails. Consider these eight pieces a great start to the editor’s coordinated look.