How to dress like Kanye’s new goddess Julia Fox for under $100

Style
Ye may be giving the actress styling tips, but Fox knows her way around fashion. Get her sleek look for less with these eight pieces.
Julia Fox has seemingly become famous overnight as Kanye West’s latest obsession: Over the course of two dates, the rapper “directed” an impromptu photo shoot for the actress and surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes, Fox wrote in Interview Magazine. She’s either really won over Ye, or he’s looking to transform her into the next style icon, as he did with ex-wife Kim.
Yet even prior to linking with Kanye, Fox held a notable status in the fashion world. The Uncut Gems star claims model Paloma Elsesser as a close friend, regularly sits front row at Moschino shows, shares Ye’s passion for Balenciaga, and serves as a muse for it-girl label Miaou. Fox actually seems like a great match for West — and our wardrobes. Get her foxy look for less with these eight pieces under $100.