How to dress like Rihanna when you don't have Rihanna money

Style
No record money, no problem. Here are 8 Riri essentials all under $100.
While many of us were introduced to Rihanna through her music, there’s no denying she’s become a bit of a style icon. With her lingerie empire, her makeup and skincare line, and her luxury fashion brand, it’s clear we’re all willing to buy something in hopes we look as good as the musician.
Unfortunately, we don’t have the same budget as Riri, but that doesn’t mean we can’t steal her style (figuratively speaking). Whether you’re looking to copy her comfy airport looks or her sultry red carpet style — Swarovski crystals aside — we’ve gathered eight pieces that emulate Rihanna’s taste, all under $100. Now, you can find love in a not-so-hopeless place.