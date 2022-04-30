How to dress like ceramic king Seth Rogen for under $100

Style
After focusing on pottery, Rogen has established a laid back look we’re envious of. Get his look for less with these eight pieces.
Seth Rogen has, if you may, glowed up. Since bringing his talents to both the ceramics and cannabis industries, the actor has traded in his ill-fitting knits and baggy jeans for flamboyant tailored suits and designer pieces courtesy of celebrity stylists. He’s easily at the top of best-dressed lists, something that may have not been said a few years ago.
Rogen himself hasn’t changed, though — if anything, he’s only learning to express himself better through his style. You can find him channeling his fun side in mohair Prada suits, looking cool in camp-collar shirts, or keeping it casual in a tie-dye hoodie. If you’re similarly feeling the funk, check out these eight pieces under $100 to get Rogen’s look.