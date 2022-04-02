How to dress like the ladies of Bridgerton for under $100

Style
You don’t need the queen’s approval or the Bridgerton’s wealth to look like this season’s diamond. Get the regal style with these eight affordable pieces.
Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton is finally back, bringing with it a load of fashion inspiration. Alongside this season’s scheming, scandals, and spectacles, viewers were treated to looks nearly as elaborate as the plot itself, including empire-waist gowns, opera gloves, and statement jewelry.
Bridgerton’s costumes aren’t entirely accurate of 19th-century high-society, but neither are the show’s classical iterations of modern pop songs — and we’re happy to indulge in both. Try getting the same regal look with these eight pieces all under $100.