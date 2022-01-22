Maya Ernest

How to dress as basic as Elon Musk for under $100

The Tesla CEO may be rich AF, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to look like him. These affordable pieces can give you his minimal style.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Sprin...
BRITTA PEDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Since Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk entered the tech scene, the original tech bro uniform — Steve Job’s humble turtleneck and jeans — has been upgraded in a variety of ways. While Bezos prefers to explore his options, including astronaut suit and cowboy hat pairings, Musk has his own style down to a T (which here, stands for Tesla).

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Although he’s touted laughable fashion items — including “S3XY” booty shorts and a big-ass Tesla belt buckle — Musk keeps his everyday style fairly simple, opting for black tees, jeans, and loafers. You can easily replicate his look with just these eight pieces under $100, as well as the insufferable attitude that comes with being the second richest person in the world.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

