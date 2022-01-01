How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer for under $100

Style
The actress makes complex styling look easy — but even without her expertise, you can channel her funky fashion with these eight affordable looks.
Hunter Schafer seems to send the internet into hysterics no matter what she’s wearing. With fashion expertise from Miu Miu, Dior, and Marc Jacobs runways — as well as her Euphoria character’s wardrobe, which she helped design — the actress has proven she knows a thing or two about styling.
Schafer isn’t afraid to experiment with avant-garde silhouettes, mixed patterns, or complex layering — in fact, she often uses such styles to put her own twist on classic outfits. With the same mentality, and these eight pieces under $100, you can channel the daring looks too.