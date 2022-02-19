How to dress like smooth talker Jack Harlow for under $100

Style
The rapper’s looks are as smooth as his lyrics. Get the same look for less with these eight pieces.
There’s something about Jack Harlow that has made him, as Pitchfork put it, “the white rapper of the moment.” Harlow is known best for his feel-good lyrics, easygoing yet charming attitude, and most notably, shooting his shot with fellow rapper Saweetie — all of which fans have eaten up and/or thirsted after.
Throughout it all, Jack makes sure he’s best-dressed: The rapper likes to elevate sweats and sneakers with Aimé Leon Dore knits and Prada sunglasses, toeing the line between streetwear and high-end luxury. With these eight pieces, you can get the same style for under $100 — but you’ll have to channel Harlow’s swagger to complete the look.