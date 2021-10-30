How to dress like ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis for under $100

Style
The actor takes dad fashion to a new level. Get the same look for less with these eight amazing pieces.
When Jason Sudeikis started out on SNL, his styles consisted of cargo shorts, nondescript button-downs, and graphic tees — keeping in line with standard ‘00s menswear. Yet the past few years have seen the actor get his tees from vintage shops, step into velvet suiting, and interchange loafers with rare sneakers. Sudeikis is dressing however he wants, and we love it.
Joining the ranks of “retired hypebeasts,” Sudeikis has evolved from a sneakerhead to a fit god. His put-together looks often include psychedelic elements and he makes a strong case for wool hats. Try out these eight pieces, all under $100, to catch up to Sudeikis’ level.