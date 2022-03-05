Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like rap queen Nicki Minaj for under $100

Getting Nick’s look is easier than it seems. These eight affordable pieces will have you feeling yourself in no time.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Nicki Minaj attends the Monse fashion show during New York Fashion Wee...
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has ruled the rap game for years, all the while looking good as she does it. She’s changed up her look countless times — experimenting with everything from Harajuku to logomania styles — yet she makes each fit undoubtedly her own.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

While the rest of the world has shifted towards a more minimalist style, Nicki’s looks are anything but. Her rotation of mesh tops, leather jumpsuits, and graphic, well, everything makes sure she’s constantly dripped out — and let’s not forget her collection of Chanel bags and diamond chains.

We may not be able to afford most of Minaj’s closet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the same look: Channel Nicki with these eight pieces, all under $100.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

