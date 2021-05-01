Maya Ernest

How to look as lit as Travis Scott for under $100

The rapper knows how to style his streetwear — and we know how to find it for much, much less than he can afford.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: Travis Scott seen out and about in Manhattan on February 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Travis Scott hasn’t just solidified his place in the music industry — he’s one of the best dressed celebrities out there. His sneakers are guaranteed to sell out, and he’s played a notable role in re-popularizing Nike’s Dunk silhouette. Simply put, the rapper is a trend-setter.

Rachel Luna/WireImage/Getty Images

And in the WFH era, there’s few that have mastered the comfortable yet stylish look as well as Scott. His balance of luxury goods mixed in with the hottest streetwear and vintage digs make a great outfit recipe that fans are eager to eat up.

So, if you’re looking to cook up a few fits — at the more affordable price of under $100 — check out these seven pieces we think are straight-up Scott.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

