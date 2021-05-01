How to look as lit as Travis Scott for under $100

Style
The rapper knows how to style his streetwear — and we know how to find it for much, much less than he can afford.
Travis Scott hasn’t just solidified his place in the music industry — he’s one of the best dressed celebrities out there. His sneakers are guaranteed to sell out, and he’s played a notable role in re-popularizing Nike’s Dunk silhouette. Simply put, the rapper is a trend-setter.
And in the WFH era, there’s few that have mastered the comfortable yet stylish look as well as Scott. His balance of luxury goods mixed in with the hottest streetwear and vintage digs make a great outfit recipe that fans are eager to eat up.
So, if you’re looking to cook up a few fits — at the more affordable price of under $100 — check out these seven pieces we think are straight-up Scott.