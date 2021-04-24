Maya Ernest

How to dress like Paris Hilton circa 2000s — because, that’s hot

We’ve gathered seven pieces all under $100, except for the tiny pet you choose to carry in your purse.

Paris Hilton arriving at The Teen Choice Awards 2003. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Before there were Instagram influencers, Youtube vloggers, or Kim Kardashian, there was Paris Hilton. With her Juicy sweats, perfume launches, and tiny pets, she was — and is — the blueprint. As 2000’s fashion reemerges, there’s really only one expert to look to.

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

Hilton’s style truly defined the decade. Whether you’re ready to exit quarantine in a chic sweatsuit or go all out with tinted aviators and low-rise jeans, the hotel heiress has a look for every occasion imaginable. As such, we’ve found seven pieces more suitable for non-heiress budgets, but equally iconic. That’s hot.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

