How to dress like Paris Hilton circa 2000s — because, that’s hot

Style
We’ve gathered seven pieces all under $100, except for the tiny pet you choose to carry in your purse.
Before there were Instagram influencers, Youtube vloggers, or Kim Kardashian, there was Paris Hilton. With her Juicy sweats, perfume launches, and tiny pets, she was — and is — the blueprint. As 2000’s fashion reemerges, there’s really only one expert to look to.
Hilton’s style truly defined the decade. Whether you’re ready to exit quarantine in a chic sweatsuit or go all out with tinted aviators and low-rise jeans, the hotel heiress has a look for every occasion imaginable. As such, we’ve found seven pieces more suitable for non-heiress budgets, but equally iconic. That’s hot.