Justin Saunders, the internet tastemaker turned designer who leads JJJJound, is bringing his signature aesthetic to Eddie Bauer.

The two parties have teamed up to revive two timeless puffers from the American outfitter's past, the Canadian Vest and Skyliner Jacket. Continuing in his pattern of tasteful and minimalistic collaborations, the two pieces are both dropping in a range of three neutral colors and with few decorations. Apart from a JJJJound engraved plaque on the pocket, the jackets and vest look like something you'd be stoked to unearth while digging through vintage clothing.

As most outdoor outerwear skews technical and bold, Eddie Bauer and JJJJound offer something beautiful in its simplicity.

JJJJound

Silhouettes older than your parents — Eddie Bauer first released the Skyliner jacket in the late 1930s, after which the Canadian Vest arrived in 1954. Having long since been discontinued, the two puffer pieces make their return with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a ripstop shell with a water-repellent finish.

The box-quilted pattern on both pieces has been updated to sit perpendicular to the ground, with a waistcoat hem serving as another change from the source material. These subtle changes are what define JJJJound's collaborations, making for goods that you simultaneously question the hype over and yet can't look away from. If other designers draw you with their embellishments, JJJJound does it with restraint.

Both the Skyliner and Vest will arrive in the options of beige, army green, and navy — all of which get tan interior lining and heritage jacquard Eddie Bauer labels. And as a sign of JJJJound's consistency, they'd each pair great with any of the studio's previous drops, be they the New Balances, Vans, or just the stackable cups.

JJJJound