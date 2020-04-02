Jordan Brand's summer lineup features a tie-dye Jordan 1, a retro Jordan 5, and more

Anyone still able to think about sneakers in the wake of the coronavirus' effect on the economy should be stoked for what Jordan Brand has in store this summer. The official lineup has been announced, bringing a good mix of classics as well as new takes on the Jordan's iconic silhouettes.

The headliners are a tie-dye Air Jordan 1 and a two-pair celebration of the Air Jordan 5's 30th anniversary. We're already two years deep into tie-dye trending throughout fashion, but that shouldn't taper excitement for the psychedelic rendition of the very first Jordan. It's technically a women's release, but expect dudes to make the size conversion for the right fit.

For history-minded sneakerheads, the Jordan 5 in its original Fire Red color scheme will be a must cop. New flavor also comes in a variant that combines Fire Red with two other beloved versions: Grape and Metallic.

There's still 10 more — The Air Jordan 1 will also be released in a slight variation of 2018's High Court Purple release that swaps the purple toe for white. Resale for the last release can climb over $500, so expect this one to be a hit, too.

Getting the most love is the Air Jordan 4, which will arrive in five iterations. One, for women, features heralded cement detailing, as well as a red, blue, and green gradient on the netting. The four others are all-white with just a hint of purple, red, green, and orange. Jordan purists may not be fans, but the subtle splash of color should make for an easily wearable shoe.

One more OG pair will release in the Flint Grey Air Jordan 13. It's been 10 years since the shoe last brought back, with a planned 2017 drop never coming to fruition. It's one of the harder Jordan models to wear as part of a cohesive fit, so it'll mostly be the most ardent Jordan supporters picking these up.

The meh — Two pairs of the Air Jordan 11 Low are on the slate, one being a flip for women on the original Concord sketches, and the other a combination of the Concord and Black/Red color schemes. They're both... fine.

Finally, we have an Air Jordan 7 with a terrifying shaggy grey upper. It looks alive, and that's not at all a compliment. Who wants wooly shoes in the heat of summer?

Release dates not final — Jordan has yet to officially announce a release date, so keep your eyes out for confirmation. The lineup should begin releasing sometime this month — if the coronavirus doesn't impact the schedule.

