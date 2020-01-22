After making inroads on kicks designed specifically for its female audience, Jordan Brand is launching its very first women's apparel collection. Headlining the drop is a new flight suit with ties to the very origin of Air Jordan. The olive green piece revisits the piece worn by Michael Jordan himself when Nike launched his first sneaker in 1985. And if you want to channel the flying spirit of Jordan without going full jumpsuit, the utility pant actually carries similar design cues with a killer pop of neon green. Flight pants are such an essential piece of Jordan lore that me, a dude, will be tempted to cop — high waist and all.

The seminal collection arrives as Jordan Women's grew by triple digits in the last fiscal year, according to a release. A shearling-lined bomber jacket with a faux-fur hood pairs with the utility pant. Simpler items — including a bodysuit, cropped hoodie, and oversized tee — round out the collection.

Coming next month — The full capsule will release February on Jordan's website, the SNKRS app, and select retailers like Dover Street Market and KITH. Designed for the full spectrum of women, all the pieces will also be available in an Asian fit and plus sizes.

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand