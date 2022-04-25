Jordan Brand unveils Luka Doncic’s first signature basketball shoe

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Jordan Brand are officially lifting the curtain on the athlete’s first signature sneaker. The Luka 1 made its on-court debut during Game 4 of the Mavs’ playoff matchup against the Utah Jazz, and Jordan has now revealed all the performance details for the basketball shoe.

Let’s get technical — With no shortage of practical details, the sneakers implement two new performance features designed for and inspired by Dončić himself. The first is an IsoPlate foot frame system that essentially wraps the wearer’s lateral forefoot to keep them secure when moving front to back. When combined with Flightwire cables, the upper makes for a snug yet flexible fit. Inspiration for the performance system came from Jordan Brand’s existing tech, including the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan 28 and the Eclipse Plate from the Air Jordan 34.

The second piece of tech in the Luka 1 is a new performance foam in the midsole called Formula 23, which helps propel the player’s kinetic energy when moving from side to side. Formula 23 also helps on the sustainability front, as Nike says the injected material is one of its most sustainable performance foams from any of its brands.

Nike

Nike

Aesthetically, the sneaker may look simple, but the details prove otherwise. The upper is constructed for a singular swatch but features a haptic design that changes colors depending on how the light hits it. A white Formula 23 midsole gives it the look of a running shoe similar to the Nike Crater Remixa, complete with a multicolor speckled finish. Navy blue appears throughout the midsole and outsole, and the Jumpman logo adds small hits of red. For more personal branding, Dončić also adds his signature logo to the purple-blue iridescent tongues.

Dončić may have been out the first three Playoff games due to injury, but his on-court return equipped with the Luka 1 made up for lost time. It also gives new meaning to the messaging on the sneaker’s medials: Non Desistas Non Exieris, Latin for “never give up, never surrender.” Even if you suffer a serious calf strain.

The Luka 1 will officially drop on June 30 via Nike’s site and select Jordan retailers. Throughout the rest of the year, expect the pair to release in full family sizing and in various color schemes.