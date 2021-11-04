Maya Ernest

Style

Here’s every Adidas Yeezy shoe Kanye is dropping in 2021

Ye’s brand has non-stop drops and re-releases planned for the next few months. Use this guide to keep track of what’s dropping, and when.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kanye West attends the Balenciaga show as part of the...
Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kanye West, or Ye, has big plans for his Adidas Yeezy line this month. New styles like winter boots are set to drop soon alongside re-releases of the brand’s best-selling footwear — and you’ll want to keep track of their launch dates to avoid paying premium prices on the resale market.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Seven models are expected from Yeezy this month alone, while more may be released before the end of the year. And regardless of the silhouette — or its divisive design — shoes will be selling out the moment they drop. Make your wishlist now.

Shutterstock

Tap