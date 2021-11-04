Here’s every Adidas Yeezy shoe Kanye is dropping in 2021

Style
Ye’s brand has non-stop drops and re-releases planned for the next few months. Use this guide to keep track of what’s dropping, and when.
Kanye West, or Ye, has big plans for his Adidas Yeezy line this month. New styles like winter boots are set to drop soon alongside re-releases of the brand’s best-selling footwear — and you’ll want to keep track of their launch dates to avoid paying premium prices on the resale market.
Seven models are expected from Yeezy this month alone, while more may be released before the end of the year. And regardless of the silhouette — or its divisive design — shoes will be selling out the moment they drop. Make your wishlist now.