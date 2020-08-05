Moncler turned puffer coats into alien-looking, futuristic samurais

Moncler Genius has provided an outlet for some of today's most innovative designers to show off their most wacky ideas, an invitation Craig Green has fully run with in his latest collection.

Choosing to work exclusively with nylon, Green honed in on the themes of transparency, security, and protection. And what could be more secure than a series of full-bodied coats that look like samurai armor? The mood board of sorts shows a series of elaborately constructed ripstop pieces packed with down that would look right at home in a Star Wars movie in which technical outdoor gear reigns supreme. Or perhaps we should say Alien, because Green created the uniforms for Covenant.

Some pieces look like wearable rafts, while others could be royal garb for a futuristic, samurai-based society. What they all have in common is that they're fully insane — and you'll never get the chance to wear them.

Moncler

Let's break down this insanity more — Green's inspirational (and aspirational) pieces can be split into two categories: monochromatic robes that are a step away from being functional, and translucent, multicolored neon garb that skews well beyond what one could imagine as suitable attire.

Those from the latter half feature a variety of straps, arrows, and handles — and in one case, a set of menacing eyes like one would find on a butterfly's wings. Perhaps they could be wingsuits, making hot air balloons a dull sight in the sky by comparison.

The robes can be viewed more as straightforward only when paired with the membrane-like pieces. One could imagine them being worn at an elevated table as part of a hard-fought victory celebration — or as a magnificent blanket if laid flat.

Moncler

What can you actually buy? — Green's work for consumers, which went on sale today, include a series of ripstop puffer coats and a diamond quilted vest not too far off from the runway-esque designs. A trio of lightweight jackets take on the colorful range of the pieces above, and for full coverage, consider the knee-length, murdered-out Sullivor coat.

While none of these pieces will drop you into the Edo period or a galaxy far, far away, they will bring excitement into your fall or winter wardrobe. They also won't come cheap, with prices starting at $430 for a pair of ripstop casual pants and topping out at $2,400 for the Sullivor coat. But that's just the price you pay if you decide your North Face isn't funky enough.

Moncler

Moncler

Moncler