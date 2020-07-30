NASA takes a Supreme-like approach to branding its Mars Mission

NASA is taking a Supreme-like approach to merchandising its upcoming Mars Mission. The agency has partnered with Anicorn Watches for a collection of accessories that reaches well beyond their timekeeping expertise, including footballs, basketballs, and a scent just for the occasion.

The flagship product is, of course, a limited edition watch inspired by the Perseverance Rover. Its arched, geometric design takes cues from the rover, and the coordinates for the Jezero Crater where Perseverance will land are engraved onto the dial. Only 200 units will be produced, so expect a sellout similar to the 60th-anniversary campaign in 2018, when the watches were gone in just a minute.

What does Mars smell like? — Unfortunately, we still won't know. Anicorn notes that the scent for its potpourri set in brass is merely "imaginary." Still, I'm curious to see what they've gone with? Is it something we know as earthy? Maybe something out of leftfield like P. Diddy's cologne inspired by his own breath? What do you imagine Mars smells like?

Less ambiguous is a run of white and black T-shirts to commemorate the mission, along with a waterproof messenger bag made in collaboration with Elephat Urban Equipment. A stainless steel bracelet will also be available in gold or blue with the mission's landing coordinates embossed. Joining the sports equipment are a set of golf balls and a skateboard deck, and the collection is rounded out with a Mars-shaped puzzle accompanied by an augmented reality experience.

More on the watch — The stainless steel timepiece features a Miyota 9015 automatic movement with a running time of more than 42 hours. Accuracy stays within 10 to 30 seconds a day, and the vibration frequency runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour. A stainless steel bracelet with a butterfly clasp can be swapped out for a silver, reflective textile strap for a more sporty look.

Each watch will be marked with its number out of 200 on the case back and will be packaged in a vacuum box.

Dropping next week — While the Mars Mission is set to launch today, the NASA and Anicorn collection will release a week later on August 6 exclusively through Anicorn's website. For an idea of pricing, check out Anicorn's previous NASA collection made for the return of lunar samples, where the watch retailed for $895, the T-shirt for $55, and the fragrance for $85.

